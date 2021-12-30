Bangladesh scraps 'women and children only' beach after criticism

Bangladesh has shut an exclusive beach zone for women and children following criticism, just hours after it was opened in the southern tourist district of Cox's Bazar.



"We are always respectful to the visitors' opinion," chief of the district administration Mamunur Rashid said on Thursday as he announced the decision to scrap the idea.



A nearly 150-metre-long stretch of beach was marked with pink flags and signboards that read "restricted area."



Rashid said the move had been inspired by requests from some tourists after a female tourist was reportedly raped in the area two weeks ago.



But the decision drew criticism on social media, as some accused the authorities of failing to act more broadly to improve women's safety.



According to the Tour Operators' Association of Bangladesh, more than 60 per cent of the country's 6.5 million domestic tourists visit Cox's Bazar every year. The town boasts more than 120 kilometres of sandy natural coastline along the Bay of Bengal.





