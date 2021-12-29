TURKEYS ENVOY TO SUDAN VISITS ORPHANS, PLAYS GAME

Playful scenes were captured when Turkey's ambassador to the Sudanese capital Khartoum paid a visit to a private education center for orphans.

Ambassador Irfan Neziroğlu met with 9-year-old children and their families at a private educational center established by a Turkish non-governmental organization, Hayrat Foundation, earlier this week.

The NGO, giving both moral and financial support to orphaned children and their families, also provides Qur'an memorization courses and a dormitory for university students.

Neziroğlu had heart-warming conversations with the children as he also played games with them.

The children at the center sang and danced with the Turkish envoy as they also played a Turkish children's game similar to the game "duck duck goose."

Speaking at an event at the center, Neziroglu said: "We (Turkey) see helping our Sudanese brothers and sisters in all fields as our duty. We are siblings and based on this siblinghood, we must protect and support each other."

"As the Republic of Turkey, we are serving Africa and Sudan with our various institutions. We are very proud and happy to serve you," he added.