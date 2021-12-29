Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 8 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" eight YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted by Turkish fire support units after they attacked the Operation Euphrates Shield zone with mortars and multiple launch rocket systems (MRLS), the ministry said on Twitter.

All vehicles used by the terrorists in the attack were also destroyed, the ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.