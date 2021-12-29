GERMAN FOREIGN, INTERIOR MINISTERS WONT GO TO BEIJING OLYMPICS

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will not travel to the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, and neither Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.



"I am a big sports fan but this time I will definitely not go - in the past, it has also not been common for foreign ministers to go," she told dpa.



She said it was her personal decision and that Germany is still seeking a joint position with EU partners regarding a possible diplomatic boycott of the Games in protest against China's human rights records.



Faeser, whose portfolio includes sport, will also not go, ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday.



"The Federal Minister of the Interior has decided for herself not to travel to Beijing, for pandemic reasons alone," Alter said.



The United States announced weeks ago it would not send any official representative to China for the Winter Olympics, citing the human rights situation in the world's most populous country.



Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Britain are also not sending representatives.



The leadership in Beijing has faced criticism over its treatment of minorities such as the Uighurs and Tibetans, as well as for its suppression of the Hong Kong democracy movement and threats to Taiwan.



Russian President Vladimir Putin called political boycotts of the Winter Games "unacceptable and wrong" at his recent annual press conference.



"We have always been against the politicization of sport," he said.



Putin plans to travel to Beijing for the opening ceremony in February.



It remains unclear whether German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would travel to Bejing.



But normally the German chancellor doesn't attend Olympic Games and the only government representive to usually make the trip is the interior minister because sport is part of the portfolio.



