At least 38 dead after mine collapse in Sudan

At least 38 people are known to have died in a gold mine collapse in Sudan over the weekend.



The death toll rose after further bodies were found during rescue efforts, said Ismael Tissou, spokesperson for the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, early Wednesday.



Tissou said the exact number of people buried is not clear. The collapse happened on Sunday.



The accident happened in the town of Al-Nuhud in the West Kordofan region.



Gold exports are hugely important for Sudan, a country of 44 million people.



In 2018, Sudan exported 93 tons of gold. Many gold mines in the country are operated semi-legally and do not meet safety standards.



This has led to numerous accidents.



