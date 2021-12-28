Turkish police detain 16 suspects over allegedly links to Daesh [ISIS] in Bingöl

Turkish police detained 16 people accused of links to Daesh [ISIS] on Tuesday after protesters used sticks and stones against security forces trying to shut down an unlicensed religious bookshop , the governor's office said.

Police had tried to close the shop in the southeastern city of Bingöl overnight, the governor's office said, adding that the shop supported the Daesh [ISIS] activities in the country.

Daesh has conducted numerous attacks across Turkey, including on a nightclub in Istanbul on Jan. 1, 2017, in which 39 people were killed.

"Teams of our police intervened ... while attacks using sticks and stones were carried out against our security forces," the governor's office statement said.

The suspects had been detained for assaulting a law enforcement officer, intentionally causing injury and damaging public property, it said.

Footage from the operation showed dozens of people clashing with police using sticks, while gunshots were heard.





