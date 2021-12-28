Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Permian Basin - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck near Stanton in West Texas on Monday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 7.8 km (4.8 miles), USGS said.

The earthquake happened in the Permian Basin, home of the largest shale oil and gas field. This is the second strongest earthquake in West Texas in the last 10 years, MRT news reported.

After a series of smaller earthquakes in recent months, the state's energy regulator, Texas Railroad Commission in September set limits on the volume of waste water that oil and gas producers could inject underground.