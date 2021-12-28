Israel open to 'good' Iran nuclear deal, but wants tougher Vienna terms

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that Israel would not automatically oppose a nuclear deal with Iran but world powers must take a firmer position.

"We are not the bear who said 'no'," Bennett said in an interview with Israel's Army Radio , referring to a popular naysaying character from children's literature.

Israel prefers a more result-oriented approach, he said.

"For sure there can be a good agreement. For sure. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now in the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position," he said.

"Iran is negotiating with a very weak hand. But unfortunately, the world is acting like Iran is at a strong point."

Bennett declined to comment on Israel 's military strike capabilities against Iran, saying he preferred the approach of "speak little and do a lot".