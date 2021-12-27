Russian diplomats and military to hold security talks with U.S. next month

Russian diplomats and military officials will take place in talks with the United States next month on a list of security guarantees that Moscow wants from Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov made the comments in an interview live-streamed on his ministry's website.

He said the talks would take place immediately after Russia's New Year holidays. The first official working day of 2022 in Russia is Jan. 10.