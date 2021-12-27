Police investigating murder after bodies found in German home

German police and the public prosecutor are investigating murder after finding the bodies of a man and two children, aged 11 and 13, in an apartment building near Hamburg.



Police said on Monday that gunshot wounds were found on all three bodies.



A woman who had been seriously injured by gunshots was also found by police.



Investigators said their initial assessment indicated all four people are from the same family.



The police had been called to the home in Glinde late Sunday. They found the two children dead and the 44-year-old man lying motionless. He died at the scene after attempts to resuscitate him failed.



The 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital after receiving first aid. She is no longer in danger, but is in an artificial coma, according to a spokesperson for the Luebeck public prosecutor's office. He said she had asked about her children.



It remains unclear who fired the gun, and the spokesperson said forensic examinations would provide more information.



There were no indications of previous criminal convictions, the spokesperson said. Initial findings suggested the incident was family related, he said.



The police and the public prosecutor's office did not want to disclose more for the time being "to protect the proceedings."



