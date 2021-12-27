Anti-terror probe opened against Istanbul municipality staff - interior ministry

The Interior Ministry said via a written statement that it had begun a probe of 455 people working at the Istanbul municipality and related companies accused of connections to the bloody-minded PKK terror group , along with more than 100 allegedly linked to far-left militant groups.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said the investigation was not directed at the city council itself.

"Our business is not with anyone's municipality. Our business is with the fight against terror and we have to keep Turkey on alert," Soylu told reporters.

He said those targeted are "not just those who clean and sweep the streets" but could also include some in senior posts.





