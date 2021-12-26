Greek former president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias has died at the age of 92, according to state broadcaster ERT and Greek news agency ANA-MPA.



"We bid farewell to Karolos Papoulias," Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a tweet, adding that he had worked for "social and national coherence."



Papoulias was twice elected president, a largely ceremonial role. He held the office from March 2005 to March 2015.



He was born in 1929 near the northwestern city of Ioannina.



He was a founding member of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement and one of the closest associates of former socialist prime minister Andreas Papandreou.



Papoulias lived in exile in Germany during the Greek junta and studied law in Munich and Cologne.



He later held several government posts, including as Foreign Minister from 1993 to 1996.