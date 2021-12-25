Ukraine conflict monitors report more than 200 ceasefire violations

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has reported more than 200 violation of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine in one day.



The OSCE monitors the conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists in the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk.



Earlier this week, under the mediation of France and Germany, the sides had agreed to recommit to a ceasefire reached a year and a half ago but then repeatedly breached.



The OSCE's monitoring mission reported 173 ceasefire violations, including 156 explosions, in Donetsk. There 84 ceasefire violations, including 45 explosions, in Luhansk. The data pertains to Thursday.



The Ukrainian army said on Saturday morning that the separatists had violated the ceasefire five times the previous day and that one soldier was injured.



The violations suggest that the conflict that has simmered since 2014 is not calming down, despite the latest diplomatic effort.



The United Nations estimates that more than 13,000 people have died so far.



For weeks, reports of alleged Russian preparations for a military invasion of Ukraine have caused concern. Russia has denied planning any such move.



According to the Interfax agency, the Russian military reported on Saturday that more than 1,000 soldiers with tanks and helicopters had held a manoeuvre near Voronezh on the border with Ukraine.



