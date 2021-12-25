Taliban, Qatar and Turkey hold talks to run Kabul airport

A joint delegation from Qatar and Turkey is negotiating with the Taliban to operate Kabul international airport, Afghan officials have confirmed.



Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told dpa late on Friday that the talks were under way but the two sides have not made any progress yet.



Turkey and Qatar did not comment on the talks.



A joint technical delegation from Qatar and Turkey arrived in Kabul on Thursday following reports that the two countries have agreed to jointly operate five airports, including Kabul airport, in Taliban-run Afghanistan.



Another high-level Taliban official said the talks will continue and if they reach an agreement, all domestic and international flights would resume.



The sides have reached an agreement and will discuss operational details over the next week, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported, citing diplomatic sources.



Afghanistan's airspace is currently closed to all overflights. Only domestic flights and international evacuation or humanitarian aid delivery flights are taking place.



The US-led international forces caused extensive damage to Kabul airport during their chaotic withdrawal from the country in August when the Taliban seized control of the country.



The airport terminal, radar system, aircraft and vehicles were all damaged, the Taliban claimed when they took charge of the airport.



A Qatari team later reopened Kabul airport.

