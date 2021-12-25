Stoltenberg ready to convene NATO-Russia Council next month

The NATO-Russia Council could meet in January for the first time in two and a half years, representatives said on Saturday, although Moscow has yet to commit.



A NATO official confirmed that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had decided to convene a meeting of the forum on January 12 and the alliance was in contact with Russia on the matter.



The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed it had received the proposal but said it was still under consideration, with the format and timing needing clarification.



"But we are open to dialogue," spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, according to Russia's TASS news agency.



A Russian troop build-up near the Ukrainian border has been causing concern among the international community for weeks. Russia has demanded "security guarantees" from the West, which include a categorical guarantee from NATO that Ukraine will not join the military alliance.



NATO rejects the demand but Stoltenberg has repeatedly stressed his willingness to hash out the issues in the NATO-Russia Council.



The last talks in this format took place in July 2019, and since then all attempts to set a date for a meeting have failed.



One reason is that Russia no longer wants to talk about the Ukraine conflict in the council - a condition NATO's eastern states in particular do not want the alliance to accept.



