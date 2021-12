A slight earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook Switzerland early on Saturday morning.



The epicentre of the quake was near the town of Pruntrut in the canton of Jura on the border with France, according to the Swiss Seismological Service, the Swiss news agency SDA reported.



The quake is likely to have been felt in large parts of Switzerland.



The earthquake service wrote that minor damage was possible in areas near the epicentre.