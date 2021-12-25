Flights cancelled, traffic jams form in Moscow due to heavy snowfall

Travellers planning to fly or drive were stuck waiting in Moscow on Saturday as heavy snowfall caused traffic jams, flight cancellations and significant delays.



More than 70 flights were cancelled or delayed from the city's three airports, according to Echo of Moscow radio station.



Traffic jams built up on the city's ringroad, and the authorities called on travellers to use public transport to allow the snow to be cleared from the roads more quickly.



With snowfall of up to 30 centimetres in some areas, trucks and tractors spent hours clearing the city's roads.



It was good news for children though, who went sledding, while outside the city, others took up the chance to go skiing.



Snow began falling afresh in the afternoon.



Other parts of Russia also struggled with the snow and cold weather.



Dozens of trucks were stuck in Yakutia in the east of the country, with temperatures plunging to minus 45 degrees Celsius. Drivers were provided with food, according to the authorities.

