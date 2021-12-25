EU sold fewer bonds for pandemic aid than planned in 2021

The EU raised less money on the capital market this year than originally planned for its pandemic stimulus programme to help countries recover from the crisis unleashed by the outbreak of Covid-19.



Fewer bonds were issued as demand for payments was lower, so the funding requirement for 2021 was adjusted, the European Commission told dpa.



However, the European Commission will have enough funds to make all of the payments in the future, according to a spokesperson.



A total of 71 billion euros (80 billion dollars) in bonds was issued, less than the original 80 billion euros.



The bonds are part of an 800-billion-euro program to support the bloc's recovery from the pandemic and help build a greener, more digital and more resilient Europe.



The bonds included environmentally-friendly "green bonds" worth 12 billion euros, dedicated to financing climate-friendly projects as part of reconstruction plans, such as research projects for the energy transition or wind farms. Green bonds make up a third of the program.



The programme is financed by debts that are to be repaid collectively by 2058.



Member states submit plans for investment and reform projects in order to receive funding and the commission has already approved 22 plans this year.



However, Poland's and Hungary's plans have yet to be confirmed, and the funding released, partly due to concerns about the rule of law. Sweden's and Bulgaria's plans are also pending. Meanwhile the Netherlands has yet to present plans as its government was only installed recently.



Next year, the commission plans to issue 50 billion euros worth of bonds on the first six months to finance the reconstruction programme, by selling green and conventional bonds as well as short-term EU bills.