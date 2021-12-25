EARTHQUAKES OCCUR IN VOLCANIC AREA NEAR ICELANDS CAPITAL

A volcanic eruption that lasted for a month in the southwest of Iceland ended several days ago, but meteorologists have recorded thousands of earthquakes in the area during the past few days.



There were thousands of earthquakes on Reykjanes Peninsula southwest of Reykjavik. Several had a magnitude of over 4.0, with some occurring late into Friday night and early on Saturday morning.



The earthquakes are being caused by magma flows that are moving underground and heading for the surface, according to satellite data, Icelandic radio station RUV reported. These flows occur in waves, but it was unclear whether the activity would lead to a further eruption.



The volcanic eruption began in mid-March on the peninsula, with lava flowing from the Krysuvik underground volcanic system. The area is only 30 kilometres from Reykjavik but no towns nearby were in danger, while tourists specially came to see the sight.



The eruption was officially declared over a week ago, making it the longest ever recorded in Iceland.



