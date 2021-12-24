Western nations call on Libya to set new date for elections soon

On the day Libyans were due to go to the polls in presidential elections that were ultimately cancelled for security and logistics reasons, several Western nations have called on the country's interim government to set a new election date.



As well as naming a new date, the letter from the US, Britain, France, Germany and Italy urged the interim government to issue a final list of candidates for the presidential race as soon as possible.



In a separate statement, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called for a clear election schedule.



The Libyan presidential election is seen as crucial to any hope of bringing stability to the country after more than a decade of civil war.



On Wednesday the Libyan electoral commission announced that it would be impossible for the elections to go ahead on December 24 as planned, suggesting instead the election be postponed by a month. The commission blamed deficiencies in Libya's election rules for the decision.



The various forces vying for control of the country have been arguing for weeks about the rules governing the election, to the extent that the electoral commission had not even managed to agree on a final list of approved candidates.



Several would-be candidacies are highly controversial and have been challenged in the courts. One presidential hopeful, Saif al-Islam, the son of former dictator Moamer Gaddafi, is accused of overseeing the violent suppression of protests against his father, which many people believe disqualifies him from running for president. The candidacy of General Khalifa Haftar is also polarising as he has attempted to take Tripoli by force with his troops.



