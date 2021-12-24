UN seeks 107-million-dollar aid for typhoon victims in Philippines

The United Nations on Thursday launched an appeal for 107 million dollars in humanitarian assistance for more than 3.3 million people affected by the worst typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.



At least 375 people were killed and nearly 630,000 were displaced by Typhoon Rai's onslaught in central and southern provinces last week, officials said.



The humanitarian assistance plan will support government efforts to provide water, sanitation and hygiene, food and emergency shelter for the next six months, said Gustavo Gonzalez, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator.



Gonzalez said Rai's aftermath "evoked memories" of Super Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest typhoon to ever hit the Philippines, killing 6,300 and displacing more than 4 million people in November 2013.



"I saw roads covered by debris, houses without roofs and people on the border of (the southern cities of) Butuan and Surigao begging for water and food," he said after visiting some of the worst-hit areas in the southern Philippines.



"While the government was more prepared for a typhoon of this magnitude this time around, the needs remain overwhelming," he added.



Gonzalez said the humanitarian assistance plan would prioritize Covid-19 protective measures, noting, "This is a crisis within a crisis."



"It happened at the end of the year when the government has been able to keep down Covid-19 infections and inoculated a significant number of the population," he added. "We will work with the Department of Health to ensure that these hard-won gains are not lost."



The Philippine archipelago is hit by an average of 20 tropical cyclones every year.



