Morocco extends suspension of commercial flights till Jan. 31

The Moroccan authorities on Friday extended the suspension of commercial flights to and from the North African country until Jan. 31.

The move came in a post by the National Airports Office on Facebook as a part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the authorities extended the suspension of direct flights to and from the country until Dec. 31 following the rapid spread of the omicron variant in Europe and Africa.

The government said the suspension of flights in both directions prevented the arrival of the new wave of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday evening, Morocco registered 954,199 coronavirus cases, including 14,823 deaths, and 937,133 recoveries.