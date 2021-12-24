Japan does not plan to send ranking politicians to Winter Olympics

Japan is not sending a government delegation to the Winter Olympics in China next year, but does not want to speak of a diplomatic boycott.



Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee for the Summer Olympics held in Japan this year, and two other Olympic representatives will be sent to Beijing, Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.



The head of the Japanese Paralympic Committee, Kazuyuki Mori, will also go to Beijing for the Winter Games, the government spokesman added.



However, Matsuno did not want to call the decision a diplomatic boycott like the one initiated by the United States.



Matsuno said there was "no specific name" for Japan's approach to the situation.



Nevertheless, Japan's decision is seen as being in line with the Biden administration's approach.



Countries like Canada and Britain are also following the US initiative and are not sending government officials to the games, which will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20 next year.



China has been criticized for violating human rights in its dealings with Uyghurs and Tibetans, for suppressing the democracy movement in Hong Kong and for threats against Taiwan.



Matsuno was quoted as saying that it is important that "in China, too, the universal values of the international community such as freedom, respect for fundamental human rights and the rule of law are guaranteed."

The move is seen as an effort by Tokyo not to directly provoke the leadership in Beijing. Next year, the Asian neighbours will mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations and they have close economic ties.







The relationship between the two countries has long been difficult because of island disputes and Japan's handling of its wartime past. Japan is also concerned about China's growing ambition for power in the region.