Putin: Russia wants to avoid conflict with Ukraine and West

Russia wants to avoid conflict with Ukraine and the West, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"This is not our (preferred) choice, we do not want this," Putin said at his annual news conference.

Putin said Russia had received a generally positive response to security proposals it handed to the United States this month and that negotiations would start early next year in Geneva.

"I hope the development of the situation will proceed along that path," he said.

Russia rejects Ukrainian and U.S. accusations that it may be preparing an invasion of Ukraine as early as next month by tens of thousands of Russian troops poised within reach of the border.

It says it needs pledges from the West - including a promise not to conduct NATO military activity in Eastern Europe - because its security is threatened by Ukraine's growing ties with the Western alliance and the possibility of NATO missiles being deployed against it on Ukrainian territory.

RUSSIA'S FUTURE ACTIONS DEPEND ON SECURITY GUARANTEES

Putin said the onus was on the West to provide Russia with the security guarantees it was seeking, and this would determine Moscow's future actions.

Putin said NATO had "cheated" Russia with five waves of expansion since the Cold War and the United States was at Russia's doorstep with its missiles.

PUTIN SEES 'POSITIVE' U.S. RESPONSE TO RUSSIA SECURITY PROPOSALS

Putin said that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals to curb NATO's eastward expansion was "positive", amid Western fears over a major military escalation in Ukraine.

Russia last week presented the United States and NATO with draft proposals, summarising its demands in return for a de-escalation of tensions over ex-Soviet Ukraine.

The documents said that NATO must not admit new members into the military alliance and called for no military bases to be established in ex-Soviet countries.

"There must not be any eastward NATO expansion," Putin told journalists at his annual end-of-year press conference.

"The ball is in their court. They need to provide us with some answer," he said, but added: "Overall we see a positive reaction."

"US partners told us that they are ready to begin this discussion, these talks, at the very start of next year in Geneva," Putin said, adding that representatives from both sides have been appointed.

Russia's far-reaching demands were dismissed by several members of the US-led alliance.

Washington said it was open for discussions but is yet to provide a detailed response to Moscow's proposals.

Western governments have accused Moscow of massing troops near its border with eastern Ukraine, where Kiev has been fighting pro-Russia separatists since shortly after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The United States and Europe have warned Russia that it risks unprecedented sanctions should Putin launch a military attack on NATO ally Ukraine.







