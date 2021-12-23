Israeli forces shoot dead one more Palestinian in occupied West Bank

A young Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces Wednesday evening in the occupied West Bank , according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said Mohamed Issa , 26, was shot in the back and succumbed to his injuries at the Medical Complex in Ramallah city.

According to local residents, Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle during a raid in the city of Al-Bireh, injuring its driver.

The raid triggered clashes with Palestinian residents, during which Israeli forces used tear gas canisters, rubber-coated bullets, and live ammunition to disperse them, the residents said.

An Israeli military statement said its forces raided the city after "suspects were seen approaching the Psagot settlement."

The statement said Israeli forces responded to fire from a passing car, which left its driver injured.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

On Sunday, the Israeli army allowed its soldiers to shoot at Palestinians throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.





