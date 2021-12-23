HIGH GAS PRICES IN EUROPE ARENT GAZPROMS FAULT, SAYS PUTIN

Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom is not to blame for high gas prices and shortages in Europe, says Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"This is just an attempt to turn everything upside down," he said during his annual press conference on Thursday, denying accusations his country is manipulating prices.



Western Europe has been struggling to get enough gas for its heating needs this winter, prompting allegations that Russia is withholding supplies in an attempt to pressure the rest of the continent amid conflicts about Russia and trade policy.



For example, he noted that Germany has already purchased 5.6 billion extra cubic metres of gas this year, 10 per cent more than anticipated in its contract, for a total of 51.4 billion cubic metres. That also makes Germany Gazprom's biggest customer.



Putin said anyone looking for the reasons for the high prices should look to Ukraine, which buys Russian gas from Germany in a special transaction. Putin questioned why, if supplies are so tight, gas is being sold instead of being stored.



He said there have been no flows in Gazprom's Yamal pipeline because there have been no orders. Gazprom boss Alexei Miller said that, not only is Gazprom honouring all of its commitments, but he noted that some countries are getting more gas than initially negotiated.



So far, Gazprom has delivered 515 billion cubic metres of gas, the most it has sold in 13 years.



He added that the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline - which some say was constructed to divert gas transmissions away from Ukraine and harm its economy - should be ready by the end of the year and filled with gas.



No start date for transmission has been set, while a German regulator reviews the project.



