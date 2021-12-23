Çavuşoğlu, Baerbock exchange views over regional issues in phone call

In a phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed regional matters with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock , said Turkish diplomatic sources on Thursday.

Çavuşoğlu first congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her new post, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Baerbock became Germany's top diplomat on Dec. 8 as a member of the Cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz , who succeeded the long-serving Angela Merkel in the wake of Sept. 26 elections.

In their phone call, Çavuşoğlu and Baerbock also discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and Bosnia, irregular migration, and the tension between Russia and Ukraine, said the sources.







