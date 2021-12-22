UN confirms it asked Taliban to provide security in Afghanistan

The UN confirmed it demanded security for staff and offices in Afghanistan in return for money.

When asked by Anadolu Agency at a news conference whether the UN pitched to the Taliban $6 million for security, Farhan Haq, a spokesman for Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said the budget proposal the UN initially made for 2022 was prepared before the Afghanistan government fell in August.

"And some of that language in our budget submission is no longer current. So, that budget is currently under review," he said.

Haq also said since the second half of August, the UN has requested various security assurances and assistance from de facto authorities in Afghanistan.

"The system is providing allowances to personnel who perform supplementary security services, which are critical for the safety of our personnel and our compounds, as well as operations and movements in the country.

"But any such allowances, any such supplementary security services money, is provided to the concerned persons directly. And, again, like I said before, it's not through the de facto authorities," he added.

Separately, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution Wednesday that exempts sanctions against the Taliban to ease humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

The resolution introduced by the US was unanimously approved by the 15-member council.