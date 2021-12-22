Scholz wants vaccination rate of 80 per cent in Germany by January 7

Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to achieve a coronavirus vaccination rate of 80 per cent in Germany by January 7.



The target refers to first-time vaccinations, according to government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit.



Currently, 61.2 million people in Germany have been vaccinated at least once, accounting for 73.6 per cent of the total population. To reach 80 per cent, about 5.3 million people must receive their first vaccination by January 7.



On that date, Scholz plans to conduct the next discussions on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with the premiers of the German states. Scholz had already mentioned the new vaccination target on Tuesday, but without giving a concrete date.



