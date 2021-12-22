Doctors Without Borders rescues almost 240 from Med in span of hours

A ship chartered by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) saved almost 240 people from drowning in the Mediterranean Sea in the span of several hours, the humanitarian organization said on Wednesday.



The crew of the Geo Barents brought the migrants on board from three distressed boats. Their arrival brings the total number of migrants on the ship to 335, the group said.



Even before Wednesday's rescues, the Geo Barents had been waiting for days for approval to dock and unload the passengers. The permission usually comes from Italy.



Also currently in the Mediterranean are the Ocean Viking, a ship operated by SOS Mediterranee and which has 114 migrants on board, and the charity Sea-Eye's vessel with 216. Both have been seeking a safe harbour for days.



The migrants often set sail from the coasts of Libya or Tunisia to make the dangerous sea journey to the European Union.

