Adana Demirspor sink Galatasaray 2-0 as Lions continue poor form

Adana Demirspor beat Galatasaray 2-0 in a Spor Toto Super League match at home Tuesday as the Lions' poor form in the Turkish league continues.

Galatasaray displayed an emphatic performance in the UEFA Europa League, advancing to the last 16 after winning their group. But things aren't going well for them in their domestic campaign.

With the Lions failing to win their last seven matches in the Turkish Super Lig, they are now craving for victory.

Adana Demirspor secured their win after a second-half brace scored by Turkish winger Yunus Akgun.

The victors' hero, Akgun was loaned from Galatasaray in September for the 2021-22 season.

He scored on a quick counterattack in the 53rd minute after a long ball to break the deadlock in the match, unleashing a low shot at a narrow angle to beat Galatasaray goalkeeper Ismail Cipe.

A Galatasaray regular, Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera sustained a serious knee ligament injury last week to be sidelined for a while, so Cipe played in this match.

Five minutes later, the 21-year-old made it 2-0.

Argentine winger Matias Vargas took the ball and persisted to dribble from the center circle. He was challenged but managed to skip several Galatasaray players. Akgun was lurking on the right flank but followed to kick the ball in order to score a classy goal outside the area.

Akgun curled it into the top corner as Vincenzo Montella's men cemented the win.

On Oct. 31, Galatasaray beat Gaziantep FK 2-0 in Istanbul in what was the Lions' last victory in the Super Lig.

The Istanbul club has been unable to secure a win for the last seven league matches, including in a home derby against Fenerbahce, where it lost 2-1 on Nov. 21.

In this period, Galatasaray were handed three defeats and four draws.

In the next fixture on Saturday, mid-table Galatasaray will face Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Istanbul's Nef Stadium.

Galatasaray have 24 points in 18 matches to be in 11th position in the standings. Antalyaspor have collected 22 points to sit in 13th spot.

Fourth-place Adana Demirspor boosted their points to 29 after beating Galatasaray.

TRABZONSPOR COMPLETE COMEBACK

Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor came back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Altay 2-1 in an away match on Tuesday.

Altay defender Cebrail Karayel drew first blood, scoring the opener for his team in the first half at Alsancak Mustafa Denizli Stadium in the western province of Izmir.

But Trabzonspor bounced back in the second half as Danish forward Andreas Cornelius scored two goals, including a late winner, finishing in a one-on-one position.

Trabzonspor are having a dream season in the Turkish league.

The Black Sea club bagged 45 points in 18 weeks and are comfortable on top of the division.

Trabzonspor's nearest opponents in the standings are second-place Ittifak Holding Konyaspor.

The team has collected 33 points in 17 matches.

In the meantime, third-place Medipol Basaksehir, who were the 2020 Turkish champions, are challenging Konyaspor in the league table.

The Istanbul team won against GZT Giresunspor 3-1 at home and has collected 32 points.

Basaksehir will visit leaders Trabzonspor on Saturday.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Kasımpaşa: 1-1

Medipol Başakşehir - GZT Giresunspor: 3-1

Adana Demirspor - Galatasaray: 2-0

Altay - Trabzonspor: 1-2