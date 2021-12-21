WORLDS FIRST SMS TO BE AUCTIONED IN PARIS

The world's first SMS is being auctioned as a digital piece of history on Tuesday.



The Short Message Service (SMS) item is going under the hammer at the Aguttes auction house in Paris as a non-fungible token (NFT), meaning it has a digital certificate of authenticity and is considered the original.



Whoever has the code - secured by blockchain technology - will verifiably be the digital owner of the SMS.



Vodafone programmer Neil Papworth sent the message in December 1992 to a colleague who received it while he was at the company Christmas party.



The message reads "Merry Christmas."



Such digital certificates are gaining in popularity: The NFT of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's first tweet was sold for 2.9 million dollars at auction earlier this year, while Tim Berners Lee's first source code for the World Wide Web fetched 5.4 million dollars.



The auction proceeds for the SMS are likely to be much lower. The auction house expects a range of 100,000 to 200,000 euros (113,000-226,000 dollars).



Development manager Maximilien Aguttes is still hoping for a higher final bid though.



"This first text message received in 1992 is a historic testament to human and technological progress," Aguttes said.



Vodafone is the seller of the NFT and plans to donate the proceeds to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.



For legal reasons, the winning bidder will receive tangible assets along with the SMS, including a digital picture frame to display it in.



Despite alternatives like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, the programmer, who sent the first SMS in 1992, believes in a future for the SMS.



"SMS was declared dead 20 years ago, but it is still here - und it will still be here in the future," Papworth, 51, told dpa in Montreal.



"Next year the SMS will be 30 years old, and after that I guess we will also be celebrating its 40th birthday."



The demand for SMS has weakened in the last few years as many consumers have switched to using messaging apps instead.



However, Papworth said those services were not relevant for some parts of the population. "When I ask some friends something on Facebook Messenger, they answer two weeks later; when I send them a text, they answer immediately," Papworth said.



Other friends do not use SMS any more, but only messaging services. "I know which medium to use for which people," he said.



In general, he thinks that the SMS will still be important in future for elderly people and for countries with a weak network infrastructure.



In the 90s, Papworth had been working in England for Sema Group, an IT company who did technical services and programming for Vodafone. "We wrote their original text messaging system," he said. Nowadays he lives in Canada and works for another IT company where he is not in touch with telecommunication issues any more.



Papworth remembers that some experts declared the SMS as a phase-out model already 20 years ago, when mobile phones with an email function entered the market. Later on, smartphones and messaging apps became alternatives to SMS.



While the demand has weakened, "People are still using it, it is still a big part of mobile networks. You are thinking, they should use other methods, but they don't."



With regards to the auction, he said: "It will bring in money for charity and someone will be happy to be buying it - that is a good outcome und it is a good thing."



