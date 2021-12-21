US national security adviser to visit Israel, Palestine this week

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel and Palestine this week, the senior official's spokeswoman said Monday.

Sullivan will be joined by Brett McGurk, Deputy Assistant to President Joe Biden and Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, and the State Department's Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, Yael Lempert, said Emily Horne in a statement.

"In Israel, Mr. Sullivan will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior Israeli government officials to reaffirm the US commitment to Israel's security and consult on a range of issues of strategic importance to the US-Israel bilateral relationship, including the threat posed by Iran," said the statement.

Sullivan is also expected to co-chair the fourth Strategic Consultative Group (SCG) with his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata.

In Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, Sullivan will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss "ongoing efforts to further strengthen US-Palestinian ties and advance peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike," said Horne.