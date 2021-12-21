Typhoon-devastated areas in Philippines appeal for more help

Typhoon-devastated parts of the Philippines appealed for more help on Tuesday, as communities struggled with a lack of drinking water, food and temporary shelter.



The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year was at 375, according to police data.



More than 480,000 people were displaced by Typhoon Rai in central and southern provinces, where its fierce winds flattened thousands of houses, damaged infrastructure, and triggered floods and landslides.



Even evacuation centres were damaged in many of the affected areas, Public Works Secretary Roger Mercado said.



"Some people are just staying along roads now," Mercado told ABS-CBN News television from the eastern province of Southern Leyte.



"We really need all the help we can get," he added. "That's why I'm calling on all good-hearted people, during this time of Christmas, please send water, blankets, construction materials, anything."



Mercado said authorities were also working with electricity and telecommunication companies to repair facilities and restore supply and connection to the affected areas.



According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), 12 towers and 600 steel poles were downed by Rai, mostly in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol and Southern Leyte.



"We cannot give yet a restoration schedule for these areas," said Cynthia Perez Alabanza, spokeswoman for the NGCP.



The Philippine archipelago is hit by an average of 20 tropical cyclones every year.



The strongest typhoon to ever hit the Philippines was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which killed 6,300 and displaced more than 4 million people in November 2013.



