Trump to hold news conference on first anniversary of Capitol riots

Former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will hold a news conference Jan. 6 -- the first anniversary of the deadly Capitol riots.

"Why isn't the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?" Trump said in a statement.

"Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from that topic as possible, the numbers don't work for them, or even come close. The only thing they can do is not talk about it," he wrote.

"Look at what is going on now in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and, to a lesser extent, Michigan where the numbers are horrendously corrupt in Detroit, but the weak Republican RINOs in the Michigan House and Senate don't want to touch the subject.

"In many ways a RINO is worse than a Radical Left Democrat, because you don't know where they are coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are for our Country. The good news is there are fewer and fewer RINOs left as we elect strong Patriots who love America," said the former president.

RINO stands for Republican In Name Only.

Trump said he will hold the news conference at his resort Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida "to discuss all of these points, and more.

"Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th," he added.

On Jan. 6, when Congress convened to certify Electoral College votes of then-President-elect Joe Biden, a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Ensuing clashes left multiple people dead. Two law enforcement officers took their lives in the aftermath of the raid. Trump is accused of inciting deadly violence.