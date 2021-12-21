Three parties sign coalition deal to continue governing in Berlin

Not quite three months after the elections to the Berlin House of Representatives, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the hard-left Die Linke (The Left) party signed a coalition agreement on Tuesday.



Eleven leading politicians from the three parties, including the SPD state chairperson and designated Mayor Franziska Giffey, put their signatures to the government programme at the State Library in Berlin's central Mitte district.



The three parties have governed the capital since 2016. The agreement is to be the basis for further cooperation over the next five years.



Giffey's election in the House of Representatives is planned for the morning, followed by the official handover in the former office of outgoing Mayor Michael Mueller, also of the SPD, to Giffey in Berlin's landmark Red City Hall.



Mueller, who had been mayor since 2014, has moved to the Bundestag.



Afterwards, the city's 10 senators are to be appointed and sworn in.



In the parliamentary elections at the end of September, the SPD became the strongest party ahead of the Greens, the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Die Linke.

