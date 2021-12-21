News World Pakistan expands Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign to over-30s

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the body responsible for the country's Covid-19 response, has lowered the age limit for booster shots to include over-30s from January 1, a health ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

DPA WORLD Published December 21,2021

Over-50s are already eligible, as are all health workers and the immunocompromised.



Last week, Pakistan confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant in the country's most populous city of Karachi.



The authorities are also tightening travel protocols to require all passengers arriving from Britain to undergo a rapid antigen test upon arrival. This is on top of the requirement for arrivals to be fully vaccinated and show negative PCR tests from within 48 hours before boarding.



Pakistan has reported a steady decline in new coronavirus infections and related deaths since last month.



Four deaths and 270 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The country has so far recorded 1,291,737 cases and 28,882 deaths in total.



Pakistan has administered 142 million Covid-19 vaccine doses since its immunization drive began in February.



More than 61 million people in the country of 220 million are fully vaccinated.







