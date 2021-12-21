News World Nordic countries say Russian activity on Ukrainian border 'worrying'

Nordic countries say Russian activity on Ukrainian border 'worrying'

Northern European countries continued to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, Ukrainian sovereignty and its right to determine its own foreign and security policy course free from outside interference, they said.

DPA WORLD Published December 21,2021 Subscribe

Northern Europe is concerned about Russia's actions on its border with Ukraine.



They are following the latest developments in and around Ukraine with great concern, the defence ministers of the Nordic countries wrote in a joint statement published on Tuesday.



The region includes Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.



"Recent Russian military activity, especially the exceptional military build-up along Ukraine's borders, is a worrying development, which may have a destabilizing effect on our shared security environment," the statement, posted online by the Finnish Defence Ministry, said.



Northern European countries continued to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, Ukrainian sovereignty and its right to determine its own foreign and security policy course free from outside interference, they said.





