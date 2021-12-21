Baltic states to develop multiple rocket launcher system

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - who have long been wary that Russia could make the region another of its conflict hotspots - said on Tuesday they plan to jointly develop a multiple rocket launcher system.



The proposal was agreed to at a meeting in Lithuania of defence ministers from the three countries, all of which are members of the European Union and NATO.



"This is a big step forward for ... increasing the deterrence and defence posture in the region," Estonian Defence Minister Kalle Laanet said, the BNS agency reported.



The countries have for years expressed fears that Moscow could open a new military front in the region.



The interoperable rocket launch system is aimed at improving the trio's air defences.



