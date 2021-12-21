3 killed, more than 40 injured in fire at Indian oil refinery

At least three people were killed and more than 40 injured in a massive fire at an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) plant in the eastern state of West Bengal, authorities said Tuesday.

The fire in Haldia in the East Medinipur district was extinguished and the situation is under control.

"Haldia Refinery is undertaking shutdown and maintenance of various major units. During shutdown related works, at around 1450 hrs, today an incident occurred. The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries," the Indian Oil Corporation said in a statement.

"After preliminary first aid to the injured at First Aid Centre, they have been shifted to Haldia Refinery Hospital for treatment. District Administration's support has been solicited to ensure immediate evacuation of the injured," according to the statement.

It added that a green corridor has been operationalized with the support of the district administration for transferring the injured and critical cases to institutes of higher medical management.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief for the loss of lives.

"Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia. Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," Mamta Banerjee wrote in a tweet.



