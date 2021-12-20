Wall construction in the Texas-Mexico border restarted

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott, in his statement regarding the issue, said that the construction is going on at an "unprecedented speed" and more than 100 meters of progress is being made every day.

"Today not only represents the first phase of the Texas border wall, but it also serves as a major milestone in our efforts to combat illegal immigration, stop the smuggling of drugs and people, and keep our communities safe," Abbott said.

Governor Abbott stated that no state had to build its own wall before, adding that Texas National Security troops also take part in the works within the area.

The construction of the wall is proceeding with the steel slats used in the Trump administration era.