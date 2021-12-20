US reports highest weekly average of Covid-19 cases in three months

The United States on Sunday reported the highest seven-day average of coronavirus cases in three months.



The weekly average of 133,012 cases marks a 21-per cent increase in a fortnight, the New York Times reports.



With 70,815 additional cases of infection reported on Sunday, the total number of people infected with the pandemic in the US has risen to 50,846,841.



With 137 additional casualties, the total Covid-19 death toll has risen to 806,438. The seven-day average of daily deaths is 1,296 per day, while 40,539,875 people in the country have recovered from the disease.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 203,926,479 Americans, or 61.4 per cent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far.



This includes 87.5 per cent of people above 65.241,571,084 people, or 72.8 per cent of the population, have received at least one dose.



Booster shots are being administered at a faster rate. More than 60 million Americans, or 29.5 per cent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.



New York reported the most number of cases - 28,260 and deaths - 60 - Sunday.



New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will take a decision on whether to cancel the annual New Year's Eve ball-drop celebration in Times Square in the wake of the rapid spread of Omicron in the city.



Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will meet with members of the White House Covid-19 Response Team at the Oval Office at 1:30 pm on Monday to get a briefing on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant.