Over 124.92M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 124.92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Monday.

Over 56.68 million people have received a first vaccine shot, while more than 51.2 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 14.78 million people.

Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed 18,762 new coronavirus infections, 176 related deaths, and 24,497 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 351,253 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.35 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 274.8 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.