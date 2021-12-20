High demand forces Denmark to limit Covid-19 test availability

Because a record number of Danes want to get tested for the coronavirus before Christmas, from now on only those with symptoms, those who have been in contact with an infected person or those with a positive rapid test result can book a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.



High infection rates have led to a record number of people wanting to make sure they have not contracted coronavirus before Christmas, Anne-Marie Vangsted, the director of the test centres, told the Danish news agency Ritzau on Monday. "The number of PCR tests we can analyse per day is limited."



While test centre across the country may be full, those wanting to be with family for Christmas had plenty of other options for keeping their relatives safe such as antigen tests or self-testing, Vangsted said.



In Denmark, with its 5.8 million inhabitants, about 10,500 new cases were reported on Monday. About 5 per cent of the tests were positive, and a total of 23,000 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded to date.



