German politicians warn of tighter restrictions to combat fifth wave

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has raised its risk assessment for the population in the light of the Omicron variant, now deeming even fully vaccinated people in Germany to be at "high risk" of contracting the coronavirus, it tweeted on Monday.



For the unvaccinated, the risk remained "very high," while for those who have been vaccinated and received a booster, the infectious diseases agency estimated the risk to be moderate.



Overall, the risk to the population was classified as "very high," the institute wrote in its revised risk assessment, which included warnings of a potential sudden increase in the number of cases and the rapid overwhelming of medical facilities.



German politicians on both the federal and state levels are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to tackle the fifth wave of the coronavirus and the Omicron variant.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Italy on Monday that he expected to reach agreement with Germany's state premiers during the meeting on imposing further contact restrictions.



The federal-state consultations were scheduled at short notice during the weekend in light of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant through Germany.



In its first statement, Germany's new Coronavirus Expert Council warned that Omicron was a threat to fully vaccinated people as well as to those who have recovered from Covid-19, adding that Germany was facing a "new dimension" of the pandemic and calling for the urgent implementation of new restrictions to tackle its spread.



Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said that he expected a tightening of Covid restrictions in the new year, while North Rhine Westphalia Premier Hendrik Wuest warned Germans against having big New Year's Eve parties.



Wuest, who will chair Tuesday's meeting, said the federal and state governments must draw up emergency plans to ensure that the police, fire brigades, as well as electricity and water supplies continue to function even when infection levels are high.



"We will have to talk about how to keep our country running when more people are infected or quarantined," he said.



The meeting of Germany's federal and state leaders is also due to consider the imposition of contact restrictions for vaccinated and recovered people after Christmas, limiting private gatherings to 10 people from December 28.



The rules would also impose an upper limit of 10 people on private gatherings indoors as well as outdoors. Children up to 14 years of age would be exempt.



According to official figures released on Monday, at least 70.3 per cent of Germany's total population has now been fully vaccinated. At least 26.2 million - 31.5 per cent in total - have also received a booster vaccination.



Germany's infection rates rose slightly on Monday, after weeks of falling figures. The seven-day incidence rate of infection reached 316, compared to 315.4 the previous day, and 389.2 one week ago. Some 116 people died in the past 24 hours with Covid-19, the health authorities said.



