France reports 182,000 faked coronavirus passes in last six months

There have been at least 182,000 cases of people in France forging documents since June in an attempt to pass themselves off as being in conformance with pandemic guidelines.



France implemented laws in June that require people who want to go to places such as restaurants, cinemas and museums to provide proof that they are either vaccinated against or have recovered from the coronavirus or that they have recently tested negative.



French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin took to Twitter to remind residents that the use, manufacture or sale of fake health passes is punishable with up to five years in jail and a fine of up to 75,000 euros (84,265 dollars).



New infections have been on the rise in France in recent weeks. The most recent data show an average of 530 people infected per 100,000 residents.



The country also plans to update its health passes in the new year, so that proof of a negative test will no longer suffice for access to a variety of locales, effectively transforming the health pass into an immunization pass.



When asked, Prime Minister Jean Castex did not say what the status of people recovered from the coronavirus would be under the new system.



