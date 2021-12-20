Death toll from Philippines typhoon climbs to 375

The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has climbed to 375 people, with 56 still missing, police said on Monday.



Police said 170 of the deaths were reported from the central Visayas region, which includes the provinces of Cebu, Bohol and Negros Oriental.



Deaths reported in the southern Caraga region, where the hard-hit provinces of Dinagat Islands and Surigao Del Norte are located, were at 167, while 24 were killed in Western Visays region, according to police data.



Fourteen other fatalities were reported in other areas, police said.



Rai slammed into the country's east coast on Thursday and barrelled through the central and southern provinces overnight.

