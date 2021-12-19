Israel detains 6 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces detained six Palestinians early Sunday for allegedly involved in attacking settlers in the occupied West Bank.

An Israeli settler was killed and two others were injured in a shooting attack on their vehicle near the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli official KAN channel said six Palestinians were arrested in the town of Silat al-Harithiya near the city of Jenin.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli forces raided several homes in the town.

A Palestinian woman earlier said that two of her sons had been detained by Israeli forces during a raid on their home.

The Homesh outpost, which was built on Palestinian lands, was evacuated by Israeli authorities in 2005 but Israeli settlers make a regular presence in the area.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are illegal.