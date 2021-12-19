Cinemas, theatres, zoos close in Denmark amid Omicron spread

Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Denmark has shut down large parts of public life again.



Theatres, cinemas, zoos, amusement parks and sports facilities have had to keep their doors closed since Sunday morning, according to the Danish government's new guidelines. Restaurants are only allowed to stay open until 11 pm.



In Denmark, coronavirus numbers have skyrocketed in recent weeks. On Friday, the number of new infections reached a record high of around 12,000, with more than a fifth of them of the Omicron variety, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.



The tightened rules will initially apply until mid-January.



