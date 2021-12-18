News
Demos against coronavirus policies held in many German cities
Published December 18,2021
About 1,900 people gathered in the city centre of the northern German city of Schwerin on Saturday for a demonstration against the coronavirus measures currently in place, according to police.
The gathering has been peaceful so far, a police spokeswoman said. Many families were present.
The organizers had expected 1,700 participants. A counter-rally with 60 demonstrators was also expected to take place.
The state parliament of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, of which Schwerin is the capital, had called for peaceful demonstrations on Friday.
Personal threats or attacks of a physical or psychological nature were unacceptable and illegitimate, said the parliamentary resolution, which was passed without any dissenting votes.
On December 6, an unannounced demonstration marched towards the residence of state Premier Manuela Schwesig, but the police were able to guide it away shortly before.
Several hundred people demonstrated against the coronavirus measures in a motorcade in the eastern city of Dresden on Saturday.
According to the police, 185 vehicles lined up for a rolling protest through the city centre. The participants had attached banners and posters to numerous vehicles. On them they demanded an end to the pandemic-related restrictions and spoke out against compulsory vaccination.
"Everything remained incident-free," a police spokesperson said upon request.
Demonstrations by opponents of the government's coronavirus policies and vaccinations were planned in many other German cities.
For what is likely to be the largest one, around 8,000 people were expected in the northern port city of Hamburg in the late afternoon.
Under the slogan "Hands off our children" they plan to march through the city centre, according to the police.
Vaccinations for children are starting in earnest in Germany following recommendations from the country's top vaccine body, but surveys show parents are divided on the issue.
There is also a highly charged debate surrounding a possible introduction of compulsory vaccination in the coming year.
The far-left scene has registered three counter-rallies, at which, according to the police, almost 1,000 participants are expected.
Protests were also planned in the south-western city of Freiburg with an expected 2,500 participants and in the city of Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate area of Bavaria with 1,500, as well as several smaller demonstrations in the northern city of Hanover.
In Berlin, a demonstration was banned by the police, according to a spokesperson. As in previous demonstrations, the reason given was the expected violation of coronavirus rules such as the obligation to wear a mask and to keep at a distance. Two thousand participants were registered.
In previous bans, many protesters had nevertheless gathered and only dispersed when the police intervened.
In the central town of Greiz in the state of Thuringia, associations, churches and institutions want to jointly send out a signal for social cohesion and respect as a reaction to the ongoing protests.
Last Saturday, 14 police officers were injured during coronavirus protests in Greiz.